Confirmed Team News: Uruguay vs France lineups – Arsenal target, Chelsea stars, Pogba and Lloris start

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s Uruguay vs France clash in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Uruguay team to play France

#URUFRA | Formación de @Uruguay para enfrentar a @equipedefrance a partir de las 17 h, 11 h (Uy), en el Estadio Nizhny Novgorod.#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/NFTqL6shiY — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) July 6, 2018

Uruguay are without striker Edinson Cavani, who is ruled out due to the thigh injury he sustained in the victory over Portugal last time out.

Girona’s ex-Middlesbrough forwaCorentin Tolisso replaces the suspended Blaise Matuidi in midfieldrd Cristhian Stuani replaces the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Arsenal transfer target Lucas Torreira keeps his place in midfield.

France team to play Uruguay

France make one change to the side that beat Argentina in the round of 16.

Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso replaces the suspended Blaise Matuidi in midfield.

Chelsea stars N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris all keep their places.