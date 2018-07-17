Daley Blind reacts to Man Utd exit

Netherlands international Daley Blind has been writing on social media in the wake of the announcement of his transfer to Ajax.

The 28-year-old is leaving Manchester United to rejoin his former club in a deal worth an initial £14.1m.

Blind, who joined the Reds Devils in 2014 during Louis van Gaal’s time in charge, spoke of his pride at having played for United. He offered a series of thank-yous to the managers, coaches, medical team, team-mates and fans he had encountered during his time at Old Trafford.

First of all I want to say how proud I am to be a part of the Manchester United family. To play for the biggest club in the world with such a history meant a lot to me. I had 4 great years with 4 trophy’s! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/6mUkmN4DTP — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) July 17, 2018

I want to thank everyone, the Managers, coaches, the medical department, everyone who helped me to settle in so quick at the beginning, of course my teammates and last but definitely not least the fans! (2/3) pic.twitter.com/URF7TzvE3x — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) July 17, 2018