David De Gea: ‘We’re f**ked’

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has delivered an expletive-ridden assessment of Spain’s World Cup campaign.

De Gea says he and his team-mates are “f**ked” after their exit from the World Cup.

Spain were knocked out of the tournament by hosts Russia in a penalty shootout yesterday afternoon.

De Gea painted a picture of a broken squad, but promised that the 2010 winners would bounce back from their shock departure in the second round.

Writing on Twitter, De Gea said: “To whom supported, suffered and criticised us with respect, thanks. We’re f***ed but we’ll get up again and never give up.”