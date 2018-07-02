David De Gea: ‘We’re f**ked’
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has delivered an expletive-ridden assessment of Spain’s World Cup campaign.
De Gea says he and his team-mates are “f**ked” after their exit from the World Cup.
Spain were knocked out of the tournament by hosts Russia in a penalty shootout yesterday afternoon.
De Gea painted a picture of a broken squad, but promised that the 2010 winners would bounce back from their shock departure in the second round.
Writing on Twitter, De Gea said: “To whom supported, suffered and criticised us with respect, thanks. We’re f***ed but we’ll get up again and never give up.”
Para quienes apoyasteis, criticasteis con respeto y sufristeis con nosotros, gracias. Estamos jodidos pero nos levantaremos y no dejaremos de intentarlo 🇪🇸
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 2, 2018