Fabinho and Naby Keita making Liverpool debuts vs Chester today

Liverpool’s new signings Fabinho and Naby Keita will both make their first appearances for the club in today’s pre-season friendly against Chester.

The Brazilian midfielder, signed from Monaco, will start the match, while former RB Leipzig player Keita will make his bow in the second-half. Manager Jurgen Klopp is planning to change all 11 players at half-time, and Keita has been named in the second-half team.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius will play his first game since his disastrous appearance in the Champions League final. The German is named in the first-half team along with England internationals Nathaniel Clyne and Joe Gomez, plus the returning Divock Origi.

Andy Robertson, James Milner and Daniel Sturridge are among those playing alongside Keita after the break.