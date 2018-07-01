Full-back officially announces his arrival at Arsenal

Switzerland international Stephan Lichtsteiner has posted on social to officially announce himself as an Arsenal player.

The veteran right-back officially joined the Gunners on a free transfer today following the expiry of his contract at Juventus.

Writing on Twitter, Lichtsteiner said: “This is officially my first day as a Gunner! I am excited and extremely proud to be part of the @Arsenal family and to wear this jersey.

“I will give my all for the team and for the Arsenal fans! Together, we will work hard every day to achieve our objectives.”

The 34-year-old is currently still involved in the World Cup for Switzerland, who face Sweden in their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Lichtsteiner will not be able to link up with Arsenal until Switzerland’s participation in the tournament comes to a close.

The Gunners had announced prior to the tournament that Lichtsteiner had agreed to join them.