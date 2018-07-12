Harry Kane reacts to England’s World Cup semi-final defeat

England captain Harry Kane has given his thoughts on the World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.

Tottenham Hotspur star Kane and his team-mates lost 2-1 after extra time to end their dreams of bringing the trophy home.

The Spurs man said the defeat hurt, but indicated his pride at having reached the final four of the competition.

Writing on Twitter, Kane said: “It hurts a lot. It will hurt for a while. We can be proud and we’ll be back. Thanks for all your support.”

Kane remains the frontrunner to win the Golden Boot with six goals, but could yet be overtaken by Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, who is on four.

England and Belgium face each other in Saturday’s third-place playoff.