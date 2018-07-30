Harry Maguire open to Man Utd move

England defender Harry Maguire is open to the idea of a transfer to Manchester United, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils are reported to have approached the Foxes over a £65m deal for the centre-back.

Maguire, aged 25, would be interested in making the move but will not agitate to force the deal through.

The former Sheffield United and Hull City man, who bolstered his reputation with his impressive showing at the World Cup, is yet to return to pre-season training and is currently on holiday in Barbados.

Leicester are reluctant to sell, having already lost Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City during the current transfer window.

Maguire has just completed his first season at the King Power Stadium. He joined from the Tigers last summer in a £12m deal. The Foxes would make a huge profit on the 6ft 4in centre-half if they did decide to sell him to United.