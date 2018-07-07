Individual Highlights and Photos: Fabinho plays his first game for Liverpool

Liverpool new boy Fabinho has made his first appearance for his new club.

The Brazilian, who was signed from French side Monaco, started the Reds’ first pre-season friendly of the summer against Chester this afternoon.

He played the first 45 minutes in midfield, where he was partnered by youngster Ben Woodburn, as Jurgen Klopp’s side cruised to a 7-0 win over their non-league opponents.

Giving his reaction to his first outing as a Liverpool player, Fabinho wrote on Twitter: “First match as a red. Nice start!”

