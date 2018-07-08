Jack Wilshere set to sign for West Ham on Monday

West Ham United are set to complete the signing of Jack Wilshere tomorrow, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The England international, aged 26, is available on a free transfer after his Arsenal contract came to an end.

Wilshere has reportedly passed a medical with the Hammers and the deal is now all but done. Despite his past injury problems, he is reported to have past the physical checks without any problems.

The midfielder held face-to-face talks with new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini last week and is now set to sign a £100,000-a-week.

Wilshere is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year contract that will keep him at the London Stadium until June 2021.

Other than loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Bournemouth, Wilshere has spent his entire professional career to date at Arsenal. He has made 197 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

He has made 34 appearances for England and scored two goals.