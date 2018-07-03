Jesse Lingard hints that it’s coming home

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has cheekily hinted that it’s coming home.

The England international shared a photo of him on the phone during the post-match celebrations after this evening’s penalty shootout win over Colombia.

He jokingly captioned the image: “No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s…”

Lingard added: “What a way to win! Always believe and never give up, the three lions roar on.”

The United academy product, aged 25, played the full 120 minutes in Moscow.

Lingard and his England team-mates, including United colleagues Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones, now face Sweden in a World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s… pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018