Jordan Pickford: Everton move to stave off Chelsea interest

Everton are set to offer a new contract to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to keep Chelsea at bay, according to The Sunday Times.

Pickford, aged 24, has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who is into the final 12 months of his contract and tipped to join Real Madrid.

The Toffees are set to reward the former Sunderland player for an impressive first season with them and an eye-catching World Cup with England.

Pickford moved to Goodison Park in a £30m deal last summer. He signed a five-year contract at that stage, but Everton are ready to tear up the final four seasons of that deal in favour of new terms.

The talented keeper is yet to meet his new coach Marco Silva due to his extended break after the World Cup.

But the report claims Everton have no intention of allowing him to leave.