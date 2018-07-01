Juan Fernando Quintero being tracked by Tottenham

Colombia international Juan Fernando Quintero is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to Argentine newspaper La Nueva.

Spurs have joined European champions Real Madrid in the race to sign the World Cup star.

The 25-year-old has been on Porto’s books since 2013, but has spent time on loan at French side Rennes, Colombian outfit Independiente Medellín and, most recently, Argentine giants River Plate over the past few seasons.

River have an option to sign the playmaker – or at least buy an 80 per cent stake in him – for a fee of €3.23m before December 15.

Reports of interest from Spurs and Madrid makes it highly likely they will do so because they would be able to sell him to a European side for a big profit.

The report claims both teams are willing to spend a significant sum of money to land the attacking midfielder.

Quintero lost his way after starring at the 2014 World Cup, but has rediscovered his best form of late. He scored one and made two goals in the group stage.