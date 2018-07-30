Juventus defender Mattia Caldara linked with Chelsea

Chelsea are lining up a move for Juventus defender Mattia Caldara, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

The Blues have been strongly linked with Juve striker Gonzalo Higuain, but are reportedly working more intensively on a deal to sign his team-mate Caldara.

That interest was conveyed by Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia to Bianconeri sporting director Fabio Pratici in a conversation in Nice, France, last Saturday.

Caldara is the centre-back the Blues would like to buy for new coach Maurizio Sarri. He has apparently got the nod over his better known team-mate Daniele Rugani, aged 24.

One-cap Italy international Caldara, also aged 24, joined Juve from Atalanta in a €15m deal in January 2017, but has since been on loan at his former club.

He came through the youth ranks at Atalanta and has made 66 appearances for them. He has also spent time on loan at Trapani and Cesena.

His contract with the Old Lady runs until June 2021.