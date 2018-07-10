Juventus sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

The European champions have announced that the Portugal international is joining the Serie A champions in what is expected to be a club record deal for the Italian side.

Ronaldo, aged 33, joined Los Blancos from Manchester United 10 years ago. He has won the Champions League four times during his time at the Bernabeu, including three times in the last three seasons.

But he will have a new club for the 2018/19 after Madrid confirmed his departure.

In a statement, Ronaldo told the Spanish side’s supporters: “These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life.

“I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this hobby and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received.

“However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me.”

Madrid’s statement said Ronaldo had requested to be allowed to leave the club, and that his request had been granted.

He leaves as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 451 goals in 438 games.