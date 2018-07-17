Liverpool make £62m bid for Alisson

Liverpool have launched a £62m bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, according to the Liverpool Echo.

If the deal goes ahead it would be a world record fee for a keeper.

The Reds have offered £53m up front, with a further £9m of performance-related add-ons.

Roma are thought to value the Brazil international at £66m, but are considering Liverpool’s bid.

The Premier League side are said to be confident of getting the deal over the line.

Alisson, aged 25, was Brazil’s first-choice goalkeeper at the recent World Cup in Russia, ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson.

He is reportedly Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s top target as he seeks a long-term solution to the longstanding goalkeeping dilemma at Anfield.

Klopp has given both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet spells as his no.1, but both have made high-profile mistakes.

Alisson started his career in his homeland with Internacional. He has spent the past two seasons at Roma.