Liverpool not in talks over Nabil Fekir transfer

Liverpool have not reopened talks with Lyon over a deal to sign Nabil Fekir, according to The Times.

Reports over the weekend claimed the Reds were back in negotiations over the France international’s transfer, but the latest indication is that those suggestions are wide of the mark.

The Times’ Paul Joyce claims that the Reds have not been in contact with Lyon since Fekir’s move to Anfield collapsed shortly before the start of the World Cup.

Fekir, aged 24, looked certain to join the Reds in a £53m deal, but the Premier League side pulled the plug on the deal after conducting a medical.

They were rumoured to have concern about damage caused by a knee injury Fekir suffered in 2015 and had apparently sought to reduce the transfer fee or make the total amount payable dependent on appearances and add-ons.

The agreed deal had been for an initial £48.4 million and £4.4 million in add-ons, but Liverpool wanted to redress that balance.