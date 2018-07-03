Liverpool signing in trouble with his wife

Liverpool’s summer signing Fabinho is in trouble with his wife.

The Brazilian has stepped up his public profile in the wake of his big move to Anfield, including starting an official Twitter account.

But his spouse, Rebeca Tavares, was not impressed to discover that he was not following her account.

She suggested that Fabinho does not know how to use Twitter and that the marketing team helping him must not know that she is his wife.

Fabinho – or the aforementioned marketing people – has now rectified that situation and followed Mrs Fabinho’s account.