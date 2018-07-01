Liverpool target deal for Real Madrid pair

Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid duo Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Attacking midfielder Asensio, aged 22, and winger Vazquez, aged 27, are both wanted at Anfield.

The Reds’ interest in Asensio has been touted for some time. Their chances of landing him are dependent on the Spain international seeking a move away from Liverpool’s Champions League final opponents in search of regular starts.

Asensio came through the youth ranks at his local club Mallorca. He moved to Madrid in 2014, but went on loan to his former club and then Espanyol.

He has turned out for Los Blancos for the past two season.

Vazquez’s name is a more recent addition to the Reds’ summer wish-list. The report claims the Anfield hierarchy are impressed by his directness.

He has spent his entire career on Madrid’s books, other than a season-long loan at Espanyol.

Arsenal are also reported to be tracking Vazquez.

Asensio and Vazquez were both part of the Spain squad eliminated from the World Cup by hosts Russia today.