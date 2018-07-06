Lucas Torreira set to join Arsenal next week

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira next week, according to the BBC.

The 22-year-old’s involvement in the World Cup came to an end today after Uruguay were eliminated by France in their quarter-final tie earlier today.

Torreira is yet to undertake a medical with the Gunners after declining to do so while on national team duty.

He is also yet to sign his contract, but he agreed terms and the transfer is all but finalised. Arsenal are believed to have struck a deal worth £26m with Sampdoria.

The deal will reportedly be done next week, but the timing will depend on whether Torreira flies straight to London or opts to return to his homeland with the rest of the squad beforehand.

Either way, he is set to become new coach Unai Emery’s fourth summer signing. His arrival will reportedly signal the end of Arsenal’s major transfer business this summer.