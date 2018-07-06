Lucas Torreira turns down Arsenal medical

Arsenal transfer target Lucas Torreira has declined the opportunity to take a medical with the Premier League side.

The Sampdoria midfielder was offered the chance to undergo a medical in order to finalise his £26.4m move to the Emirates Stadium.

But that offer was turned down by Torreira, who was uncomfortable about pursuing his club career while on World Cup duty with Uruguay.

Arsenal were prepared to send medical staff to Russia to get the deal over the line as soon as possible, but the 22-year-old had other ideas and has postponed his medical until his involvement in the tournament comes to an end.

But the delay is no expected to impact on Unai Emery’s plans to make Torreira his fourth summer signing, with Torreira’s camp still talking up the Arsenal move.

His father Ricardo told Fox Sports Argentina: “It is as good as a fact that Lucas will join Arsenal.

“There are many clubs who contacted us but we have given our word to Arsenal and are very satisfied with what they offered.

“The deal is virtually done and only the arrival of Lucas is remaining.

“Arsenal offered to do the medical examinations in Russia but we decided against it because we felt it’s inconvenient, it is not the right time.”

Torreira and his Uruguay team-mates face France in their World Cup quarter-final later today.