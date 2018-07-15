Luke Shaw rejects transfer to Everton

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has turned down a transfer to Everton, according to the Sunday Times.

The England international is out of favour at Old Trafford after a series of bust-ups with manager Jose Mourinho.

But Shaw has rejected the opportunity to rebuild his career at Goodison Park.

The former Southampton man is into the final 12 months of his contract, albeit United have the option to extend his deal by a further year until June 2020.

Shaw has struggled to make his mark at United, partly hindered by the serious leg break he suffered in 2015.

He found himself behind converted winger Ashley Young and others for much of last season.

Mourinho has reportedly made the full-back available for transfer this summer. But Shaw’s reluctance to join the Toffees suggests he is intent on choosing his next move carefully.

His options could be increased by seeing out his contract and moving on a free transfer.