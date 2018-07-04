Luke Shaw starts pre-season training alone

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has started pre-season training alone this week.

Jose Mourinho’s squad are due to report to Carrington to begin their preparations for the 2018/19 campaign next week, but Shaw is already at work.

The England international, aged 22, has cut short his holiday to start training by himself.

The former Southampton defender has flown to Dubai with United’s head of strength and conditioning Gary Walker.

Shaw and his team-mates spent time at the same training complex in the UAE earlier this year.

Video footage has surfaced showing him in full United training gear and being put through his paces in the sweltering heat.

Shaw has found himself out of favour at Old Trafford after a series of rows with manager Jose Mourinho.

He is now entering the final 12 months of his contract. It is not clear whether his early return to the training ground is in an effort to salvage his United career or to put himself in the shop window this summer.