Man Utd confident of signing Willian from Chelsea

Manchester United are confident of finalising a deal to sign Willian from Chelsea, according to The Sun on Sunday.

United boss Jose Mourinho has been linked with an attempt to sign the winger for the past couple of months.

And the Red Devils are confident that they can press ahead with their plan to sign him now that his involvement in the World Cup is over. Brazil were eliminated after a 2-1 defeat to Belgium in their quarter-final clash.

Barcelona are also interested in the 29-year-old, but United are confident of signing him in a £60m deal.

Mourinho brought Willian to Stamford Bridge soon after starting his second stint as Chelsea manager in 2013.

He joined from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in a £30m deal. He has since played 236 games for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 44 goals.

United have already signed one member of Brazil’s World Cup squad, former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, this summer.