Man Utd confirm signing of goalkeeper

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant.

The 35-year-old has joined the Red Devils on a two-year contract, which runs until June 2020.

After completed his move he posed in United training gear at the club’s Carrington training ground.

Grant joins from Stoke City, where he had been playing since August 2016. He got his first taste of Premier League football during Jack Butland’s injury layoff.

The former England Under-21 international started his career at Derby County and has also played for Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

After completed him move, he told United’ website: “Moving to Manchester United has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. This was an opportunity that I couldn’t let pass and I’m thrilled to become a part of such a historic club.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of my career so far and I’m now ready to continue learning and improving alongside some of the best players in the game. But at the same time, I intend to use my experience to help the team whenever possible.

“I want to say a huge thank you to those close to me who have supported me along my journey so far. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and giving everything possible for the club in the upcoming season.”

Grant is expected to serve as Jose Mourinho’s third-choice keeper, behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero in the pecking order.