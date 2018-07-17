Man Utd confirm transfer for versatile defender

Manchester United have confirmed the transfer of utility man Daley Blind to his former club Ajax.

The Netherlands international has rejoined the Eredivisie giants for a deal worth up to £18.1m with add-ons.

He joined United for £14m. They have sold him back with a small profit for a fee of £14.1m. But that fee could increase depending on Blind’s performances.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract that ties him to his boyhood club until June 2022.

The versatile defender, who can also operate in a defensive midfield role, spent four years at Old Trafford.

He was signed by United in 2014 after impressing under Louis van Gaal at the 2014 World Cup.

Blind leaves the Red Devils having made 141 appearances and scored six goals in all competitions.

He was restricted to just seven Premier League appearances in 2017/18, with Jose Mourinho have added the likes of Eric Bailly in central defence and Nemanja Matic in midfield, with Ashley Young favoured at left-back.