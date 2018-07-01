Man Utd join race for Nabil Fekir as Liverpool reopen talks

Manchester United are set to rival Liverpool for the signing of France international Nabil Fekir.

French newspaper Le Progres claims the Red Devils are interested in the Lyon star.

United are reported to made an offer for the 24-year-old.

Fekir was on the verge of joining Liverpool in a £53m move before the World Cup, but the deal collapsed amid rumours that the Reds had attempted to reduce the fee after conducting a medical.

They sought to make more of the fee dependent on appearances and add-ons, so their outlay would be reduced if Fekir suffered a recurrence of the serious knee injury he sustained in 2015.

But the Sunday Mirror says Liverpool have now reignited their interest and are once again in talks with Lyon.

They are reportedly hopeful that a compromise can be reached with the Ligue 1 side over Fekir’s asking price. They will seek to finalise the deal once the player has returned from World Cup duty in Russia.