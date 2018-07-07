Man Utd make Cristiano Ronaldo enquiry

Manchester United have lodged an enquiry with Real Madrid about re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Independent.

United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is keen to line-up a marquee signing for the current transfer window and is interested in bringing the Portugal international back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has been frequently linked with a move back to United since his switch to the Bernabeu in 2009.

The Red Devils stepped up their interest amid reports that Italian champions Juventus had launched an attempt to sign the 33-year-old in a £100m deal.

But after approaching Madrid to check on the feasibility of a deal for Ronaldo, United have been told that there has been significant progress in the talks over a switch to Juve.

The reigning Ballon D’Or winner is reportedly keen on the idea of a move to Turn to join the Serie A giants, while Madrid are interested in the prospect of cashing-in on their veteran forward and using the proceeds to fund a bid to sign Neymar or Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.