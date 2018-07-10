Man Utd stars issue rallying cries ahead of England’s semi-final clash with Croatia
Manchester United’s England players have been posting on social media in the build-up to tomorrow’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
Gareth Southgate’s squad, which includes United stars Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford and Phil Jones, trained earlier today for the final time before the big match.
After their session, some of the United players issued rallying cries in relation to the semi-final.
Lingard wrote on his Twitter account: “Feeling all the support from you guys back home and out here in Russia. We’ll do everything to make you proud tomorrow!”
For the staff & fans, we’ll give everything tomorrow pic.twitter.com/UtA28N72UH
