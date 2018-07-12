Skip to main content

Man Utd stars react to England’s World Cup semi-final defeat

Manchester United’s England players have been giving their thoughts on their World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.

The Three Lions lost 2-1 after extra time. United stars Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young both started the match, while Marcus Rashford came on as a second-half substitute.

After the final whistle, some of the Red Devils’ representatives posted on social media to react to the defeat and their exit from the tournament.

Here’s what they had to say.