Man Utd stars react to England’s World Cup semi-final defeat

Manchester United’s England players have been giving their thoughts on their World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.

The Three Lions lost 2-1 after extra time. United stars Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young both started the match, while Marcus Rashford came on as a second-half substitute.

After the final whistle, some of the Red Devils’ representatives posted on social media to react to the defeat and their exit from the tournament.

Here’s what they had to say.

Was an honour to represent my country at the world cup. The squad we have is a great bunch of lads who are willing to learn and give everything and we can hold our heads high. Thank you to everyone who supported our journey we dont stop here! ⬆ #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/QuZ6XOmgOj — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 11, 2018