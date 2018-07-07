Man Utd’s England stars react to reaching World Cup semi-final
England are through to the semi-finals of the World Cup after a 2-0 win over Sweden earlier today.
Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli saw the Three Lions through to the last-four of the tournament.
After the final whistle, England’s Manchester United contingent gave their reactions to the match and reaching the semi-finals.
Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young both played the full 90 minutes, while Marcus Rashford came on as a late substitute.
Here’s what they had to say.
Wow Wow Wow . #WorldCup Semi Final , Let me take a minute to let that sink in . Thank You everyone for your support here in Russia and back home , Unbelievable ! We keep going pic.twitter.com/xZXfovWX7Y
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 7, 2018
Words can’t describe.. part of something special pic.twitter.com/4fDNQn5nH9
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 7, 2018
SEMI FINAL MOOD !! #JLingz pic.twitter.com/oqx2rrd6aQ
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 7, 2018
Proud of all the lads, one step closer! S/o to @dele_official & @HarryMaguire93 ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Vzpw6yn44W
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 7, 2018