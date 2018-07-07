Man Utd’s England stars react to reaching World Cup semi-final

England are through to the semi-finals of the World Cup after a 2-0 win over Sweden earlier today.

Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli saw the Three Lions through to the last-four of the tournament.

After the final whistle, England’s Manchester United contingent gave their reactions to the match and reaching the semi-finals.

Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young both played the full 90 minutes, while Marcus Rashford came on as a late substitute.

Here’s what they had to say.

Wow Wow Wow . #WorldCup Semi Final , Let me take a minute to let that sink in . Thank You everyone for your support here in Russia and back home , Unbelievable ! We keep going pic.twitter.com/xZXfovWX7Y — Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 7, 2018