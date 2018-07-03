Marcus Rashford’s emoji reaction to his England penalty
Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford converted a penalty in England’s World Cup round of 16 shootout win over Colombia this evening.
Rashford, who came on as a substitute during extra-time, confidently tucked away the Three Lions’ second spot-kick.
After the final whistle, the 20-year-old gave his reaction to that moment in the form of a single emoji.
If he was feeling nerves, he certainly did not let it show.
Rashford and his team-mates now face Sweden in a quarter-final on Saturday afternoon.
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 3, 2018