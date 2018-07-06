Maurizio Sarri set to be named Chelsea boss next week

Chelsea will end the ongoing saga over who will be coaching them next season by appointing Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri next week, according to the Daily Mail.

Sarri, aged 59, has long been expected to take charge of the Blues, having already told Napoli he is standing down. The Serie A side have appointed Carlo Ancelotti as his replacement.

But the Blues are yet to sack head coach Antonio Conte, who has one year to run on his contract. He has emailed his players to tell them to report for pre-season training on Monday. That goes against previous instructions from a member of the club’s technical staff, who said first-team players needed to attend Cobham this weekend for fitness assessments.

Conte and his staff are reportedly pushing for the maximum compensation for breaking their contracts.

The report claims Sarri thought he would be in the job and starting work on the planning for next season by now.

But he now expects to sign a three-year contract worth around £5.6m a year after tax on Monday.