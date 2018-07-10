Mesut Ozil welcomes Lucas Torreira to Arsenal

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has welcomed new signing Lucas Torreira to the club.

Uruguay international Torreira, aged 22, joined the Gunners from Sampdoria this afternoon in a £26.5m deal.

He will be responsible for patrolling in front of the defence to give Ozil and Arsenal’s other attacking players as much freedom as possible next season.

The young midfielder was greeted by Ozil on Twitter after news of his transfer was confirmed earlier today.

The German attacking midfielder wrote to his new colleague: “Welcome to London @LTorreira34.”