Mo Salah signs new long-term Liverpool contact

Liverpool star Mo Salah has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Egypt international had been linked with a move to Real Madrid following his sensational debut season at Anfield.

But he has now put pen to paper on a new deal that will extend his commitment to the clubs and increase his wages in line with his new-found standing as one of the world’s top players.

He joins Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool’s top-paid players.

The new deal is thought to be a five-year contract running until June 2023 and does not include any release clause. His previous contract was due to expire in June 2022.

Salah, aged 26, scored 44 goals in 52 appearances for the Reds last term, including 32 goals in the Premier League.

The new deal significantly reduces the likelihood of Salah leaving Anfield this summer.

He joined Liverpool from AS Roma last summer in a £36.9m deal.