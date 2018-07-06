Paul Pogba celebrates reaching World Cup semi-final

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted on social media to give his reaction to reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

Pogba and his France team-mates beat Uruguay 2-0 earlier today to book a clash with Belgium in the last-four of the tournament.

After the final whistle, the United man wrote on his official Twitter account to give his thoughts.

Writing in French, he said: “Still Les Bleus, we continue! 🎉Thank you to all, we are proud to be blue.”

Pogba played the full 90 minutes of today’s game. He will now go up against United club-mates Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini in the semi-final.