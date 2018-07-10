Paul Pogba reacts to reaching World Cup final

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted on social media after he and his France team-mates booked their place in the World Cup final.

Les Bleus recorded a 1-0 win over Belgium in their semi-final this evening.

Pogba, aged 25, played the full match in St Petersburg.

After the final whistle, he posted on his official Twitter account to give his reaction to the achievement and to look ahead to the final game of Russia 2018.

He said: “It’s great but it’s not finished.”