Photo: Lucas Torreira poses in Arsenal shirt after completing transfer

Arsenal have completed the signing of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria.

The Gunners had been tipped to sign the 22-year-old for several weeks and the deal has now been done following the end of his involvement in the World Cup.

Torreira moves to the Emirates Stadium in a deal worth a reported £26m.

After finalising his switch, he has posed in an Arsenal shirt for the first time.

