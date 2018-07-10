Photo: Riyad Mahrez poses with Man City shirt after completing transfer

Manchester City have completed the signing of Leicester City attacking midfielder Riyad Mahrez.

The Algeria international, aged 27, has joined the Premier League champions for a club record £60m fee.

Mahrez had been strongly linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in January, but were unwilling to match Leicester’s valuation at that stage.

But they upped their offer during the current window and Mahrez has now become Pep Guardiola’s first summer signing.

You can see Mahrez signing his City contract in the photo below.