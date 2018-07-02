Photo: Sokratis Papastathopoulos poses in an Arsenal shirt after signing from Borussia Dortmund

Arsenal have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Greece international, aged 30, has joined the Gunners on what they have described as a “long-term deal” for an undisclosed fee.

He told Arsenal’s website: “It is a beautiful moment and I am very happy that for the next years I will be here. Arsenal are one of the three biggest teams in the Premier League.

“I’m a normal defender. I like to defend. I like that my team doesn’t take goals. I like a zero in the defence and I will do everything to help to achieve this goal.”

The former Werder Bremen, Genoa and AC Milan centre-back had clocked up 186 appearances for Dortmund after signing for them in 2013.

His arrival had been expected for the past few weeks, with the player having been identified as a top summer transfer target by new coach Unai Emery and the Gunners’ new recruitment team.