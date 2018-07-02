Photo: Sokratis Papastathopoulos reunited with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal new boy Sokratis Papastathopoulos has been reunited with his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Greece international Papastathopoulos completed his move from Dortmund today. His old colleague Aubameyang turned up at London Colney to reacquaint himself as the centre-back undertook his post-signing photoshoot and other formalities.
The pair, who played together for four-and-a-half seasons after both signing for the Bundesliga side in 2013, found time to take a selfie together amid the new signing’s various duties.
Aubameyang posted the resulting photo on Twitter and observed: “Papaaaaaaaaa.”
Papaaaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/0KkFV1anN8
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 2, 2018