Photos: Fabinho first training session at Liverpool

Liverpool’s summer signing Fabinho has taken part in his first training session with his new team-mates.

The Brazilian, signed from Monaco, reported for pre-season training today along with the other members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad who have not been involved in the World Cup.

Fabinho, aged 24, trained at Melwood for the first time earlier today. He was joined by the likes of James Milner, Ragnar Klavan and Joe Gomez for his first session as a Liverpool player.