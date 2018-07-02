Photos: Liverpool players start pre-season training

Liverpool’s first-team players returned to Melwood to start their pre-season training today.

Many of the Reds’ star players have been or remain on World Cup duties with their national teams and are not due back in training.

But for those who have already had their summer holiday, it was back to business today.

Midfielder James Milner, left-back Andy Robertson and defender Joe Gomez were among those in action on the training ground today.

Adam Lallana, Ragnar Klavan, Danny Ings and Sheyi Ojo also reported for duty.