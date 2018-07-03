Spurs stars celebrate Belgium’s comeback win over Japan
Belgium’s Tottenham Hotspur contingent have been reacting to their stunning comeback win over Japan in last night’s World Cup second round tie.
The Red Devils were 0-2 down and staring down the barrel of a shock exit, but fought back to win the match 3-2.
Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen started the fightback with a terrific looping header.
Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini heading in the equaliser, before former Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli – now at West Bromwich Albion – grabbed a last-gasp winner.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say.
Amazing fight from this team! #REDTOGETHER pic.twitter.com/zBu19XIiof
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 2, 2018
Another quiet night at the @fifaworldcup… pic.twitter.com/BpCdmTqzFx
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 3, 2018
Quarter Finals! 👊🏻 Teamwork & Mentality! 💪🏻 Come on Belgium! 🇧🇪 #WORLDCUP #BELJPN #REDTOGETHER pic.twitter.com/svi19ysFw6
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) July 2, 2018