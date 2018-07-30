Thibaut Courtois: Chelsea put Real Madrid transfer talks on hold

Chelsea have halted negotiations with Real Madrid over the sale of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues will reportedly not resume talks with the European champions until they have lined up a replacement for the Belgium international.

Everton’s England international Jordan Pickford is thought to be their top target, but he is believed to be set for contract talks with the Toffees.

Courtois, aged 26, is into the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and has long been linked with a return to Spain, where he previously spent three seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid and where his children live.

Chelsea are reportedly seeking a £32m fee for Courtois. That relatively low fee is reflective of the fact that he would otherwise be available on a free transfer next summer.

Once the Blues secure a new goalkeeper for coach Maurizio Sarri, they are expected to reopen discussions with Madrid. The deal looks likely to go ahead at that stage.