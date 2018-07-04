Thibaut Courtois hints at Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has indicated he would be interested in a summer transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international said he will not be talking about his club future until after the World Cup. But he then spoke about the importance of being close to his children, who live in Madrid with his former partner.

Speaking from Russia, Courtois told reporters: “Returning to Madrid? I am not going to speak about my future but after the World Cup I will see.

“But for me my children are very important, I have always said that, and they live there.

“I don’t only like Madrid, I also like London and they are two great cities. The difference is that my kids are in Madrid, and they have seen the game and they see their father and they want him to be close.

“That is not to say I’m going back, but for me my kids are very important and I will do something to see them more.”

Courtois spent three seasons in Spain earlier in his career, when Chelsea loaned him to Atletico Madrid.

He has been linked with a move to their city rivals repeatedly in recent seasons, but the deal now seems more likely than ever given that Courtois is into the final 12 months of his contract.

The Blues are faced with the prospect of selling the 26-year-old this summer or losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

He would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with Madrid or any other overseas club from January 1.