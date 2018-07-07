Tottenham’s England stars react to reaching World Cup semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur’s England players have been reacting to reaching the semi-final of the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side record a 2-0 win over Sweden in today’s quarter-final clash, with Spur star Dele Alli heading in the second goal.

Captain Harry Kane was not on the scoresheet for once, but he led the line impressively. And Kieran Trippier also put in another excellent display at right wing-back.

Here’s what the Spurs contingent had to say about the efforts and the prospect of playing in the last-four.

Great performance from the lads. Can’t wait for the semi final.

Thank you for your support. Amazing @England pic.twitter.com/BrNPcQBsde — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) July 7, 2018