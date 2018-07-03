Tweets and Photos: Spurs stars react to England’s win over Colombia

England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after a penalty shootout win over Colombia in Moscow this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur players were in the thick of the action, with Harry Kane converting the second-half penalty that appeared to have given the Three Lions victory in normal time.

After a last-gasp equaliser from Colombia, it was Spurs midfielder Eric Dier who converted the winning spot-kick in the shootout. Kane had scored the first of England’s five penalties, while Kieran Trippier also converted during the shootout.

Here’s what some of the Tottenham contingent in Gareth Southgate’s squad had to say about their exploits.