Video: Antonio Conte leads Chelsea pre-season friendly despite expected exit

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has been leading the club’s pre-season training session, despite major question marks over his future.

The Italian is two years into his three-year contract but widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri is tipped to replace him.

But with no deal agreed for Conte to leave the club, he has been overseeing pre-season training.

You can see him at work at Cobham in the video below, though his presence in the social media posts published by the Blues was suspiciously low key.