Video: Eric Dier, Jordan Pickford and Kieran Trippier interviewed after England’s win over Colombia

England’s penalty heroes were quizzed on their exploits after last night’s shootout win over Colombia in the World Cup round of 16.

The Three Lions are through to the quarter-finals, where they will face Sweden, after goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved Carlos Bacca’s penalty and Eric Dier converted for England.

Everton’s Pickford and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dier gave their thoughts in a post-match interview with ITV.

Dier’s Spurs team-mate Kieran Trippier, who converted another of the penalties, was also interviewed.