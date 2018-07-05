Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores from behind the goal in Arsenal pre-season training

Arsenal’s non-World Cup players are back at their London Colney base this week to start pre-season chance.

It probably represents a first opportunity for many of the players to learn what new boss Unai Emery is looking for from his players. And if one of the things he is looking for is the ability to score from behind the goal, attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is standing in good stead.

The Armenian shared a video of his backspin-heavy party piece on Twitter today.